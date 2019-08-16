Dylan Jakobsen to sing at Hawkster Listener Lunch
Radio station 1055 The Hawk will host a lunch featuring country singer Dylan Jakobsen at noon Saturday at No Limit Guitar Co. Jakobsen is an up and coming country artist fresh off his new album “I Am.”
Lunch and the event are free, but seating and lunch are first-come-first-serve.
Rail City Jazz to play Thursday in Pocatello
Rail City Jazz will perform 7 p.m Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant in Pocatello. The group plays jazz and blues songs from the ‘30s to the ‘50s. Food and drink can be purchased at The Yellowstone Restaurant during the event.
Tom Bennett to perform at The Celt Pub
Country/blues singer Tom Bennett will perform at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at The Celt Pub. Bennett is a Best of Utah 2017 winner and has also founded The Colorado City Music Festival, a yearly event in Hildale, Utah.
The Mountain Goats to perform in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Indie band The Mountain Goats will perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pink Garter Theatre in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The band is known for their offbeat style and inventive, quirky lyrics.
The event is for those 21 and older. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $26.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.pinkgartertheatre.com/e/the-mountain-goats-60597107580/.
Singers and bands announced for Eastern Idaho State Fair
On Aug. 30 at the grandstand at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the band Seaforth will open for singer Brett Young at the grandstand. Seaforth is composed of songwriters Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson. The pair is a country-pop duo from Australia who released successful songs like “Love That” and “Talk to Me.” They will perform a 60-minute set before Young’s performance.
And on Sept. 5, the Opskamatrists are the supporting band for The Offspring. The Opskamatrists are a ska/punk/reggae band local to eastern Idaho.
Tickets can be found at www.funatthefair.com.
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Chiefs Event Center Oct. 18
The country music singer Lorrie Morgan will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Chiefs Event Center inside the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m.
According to a press release, Morgan had her first number-one single “Five Minutes” in 1990 and has consistently performed since then. Her music is known for its highly emotive nature.
Tickets are $39, $29 and $24. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.shobangaming.com/.
For questions, contact Andrea Todd at andrea.todd@shobanhotel.com.