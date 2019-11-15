Portal Cello Project comes to Colonial to play Radiohead homageThe Portland Pocatello Project will perform 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Theater. This group is set to play a percussion tribute to the band Radiohead. The cellists in the band are classically trained, and Patt King, from the indie rock band The Shins, will sing guest vocals.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/33Nu2fX.
Violinist William Hagen to play in RexburgThe violinist William Hagen will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ruth Barrus Concert Hall, 525 S. Center St. at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. According to the BYU-Idaho event page, Hagen debuted “with the Utah Symphony at age 9.” Over his life, Hagen has performed across the world with Brussel’s Philharmonic and with the symphony orchestra of Utah, among other groups.
Tickets are $6 for BYU-Idaho students and $10 for the public. Children younger than 6 are not permitted. Attendees are asked to wear event dress to the performance.
Tickets can be purchased by going to byui.edu/center-stage.
Colonial Theater to hold Centennial ExhibitionTo celebrate the Colonial turning 100 in 2019, the Colonial Theater Centennial Exhibition will be held beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater. This will be the public opening reception. The exhibition will have contemporary art of the theater as well as historic photos and quotations.
The event is free to the public and will have food, drinks and music. According to a press release, music will be “solo performances by Craig Green on a 100-year-old Gibson guitar.”
Centennial Ball and The Hot Sardines to play at the ColonialAs part of various celebrations for the Colonial Theater’s 100th anniversary, there will be a Centennial Ball and a performance by the jazz band The Hot Sardines 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Colonial Theater. There will be hors d’oeurves, drinks and dancing.
Black tie clothing is optional, but there is a $100 minimum donation. All proceeds go to the Idaho Falls Arts Council Endowment.
Georg Friedrich Handel’s ‘Dixit Dominus’ to be performed in I.F.Handel’s choral work “Dixit Dominus” will have its second performance at 4 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Arbor at the AmeriHealth Event Center, 665 John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. The concert will be played by Anam Cara, an Idaho choral chamber choir, and The BYU-Idaho Baroque Ensemble. Handel is best known for his “Messiah” oratorio. “Dixit Dominus” is a combination of venetian and roman style music.
The concert is free but isn’t recommended for children younger than 8.
Willard artists offer Thanksgiving open houseThe Willard Center studio artists will have a Thanksgiving open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willard Arts Center. Attendees can shop for cards, buy presents and can have holiday photo sessions.