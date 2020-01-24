Free Family Day set at Art MuseumFamilies can come to a Free Family Day 11 a.m. Saturday at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
This free day will offer a “hands-on art experience,” according to the event page. Attendees can view the museum’s current exhibit and may create their own art piece.
Canyon String Quartet to perform in RexburgThe Canyon String Quartet will give a free performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Snow Recital Hall at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
This group is based out of Salt Lake City, and their Tuesday performance will feature music by artists such as Dvorak and Shostakovich.
Attendees are asked to wear event dress.
Harry Potter celebration to be held at I.F. LibraryThere will be a free Harry Potter themed “Yule Ball” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Public Library. This event will include a variety of activities, such as formal dancing, water coloring, wand making, a costume contest and refreshments, among other activities.
The Yule Ball is open to all ages.
Dueling Pianos to play at Portneuf Greenway galaDueling Pianos will perform live music at the Portneuf Greenway gala at 8 p.m., with social hour at 7 p.m., Feb. 1 at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. This event is to raise money for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, which is a group seeking to create pedestrian and bike trails throughout Pocatello.
Appetizers will be available during the social hour. Dueling Pianos will also play songs of an attendee’s choice in exchange for a tip.
Tickets are $31 in advance, $60 for two tickets and $350 for an eight-seat table. This event is only for those 21 and older. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/36gTECD.
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho to hold free admission dayThere will be a free admission day beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Attendees can view all current exhibits for free.
The exhibits presently at the museum are: “Visual Narratives of the American West: The Paintings of Archie Boyd Teater,” which features the work of Archie Teater, an Idaho painter who traveled the world. The second exhibit is the Colored Pencil Society of America Dist. 217 Museum Artist Group Show.
Grammy-winning soprano to perform in Pocatello
Jessica E. Jones, a Grammy-Award winning opera singer originally from Pocatello, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform alongside her.
Among other songs, Jones and the symphony will perform “Suite No. 2” from the opera “Carmen” and “Vilja’s song” from Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.thesymphony.us/.