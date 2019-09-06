Comedian Todd Johnson to perform in Idaho Falls
Comedian Todd Johnson will perform Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls. Todd Johnson is an Idaho local who has performed throughout the country and has opened for Weird Al and the band LONESTAR. He is known for his clean humor, stories and self-deprecating humor.
Masquerade ball to feature dancing and live band
The Women’s Council of Realtors will host a masquerade ball from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Downtown Event Center. The event will benefit Camp Hayden, a non-profit for children with special needs.
At the masquerade ball, there will be a live altwave band, dancing, appetizers and drinks available for purchase. Attendees are asked to wear formal attire and a mask. If an attendee does not have a mask, extras will be sold at the door.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.
Live music to be featured at ISU’s CW HOG Pig-Out
The Idaho State University Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group will host their 38th Annual Pig-Out dinner and picnic from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ross Park in Pocatello. The event will have BBQ pulled pork, baked potatoes, a vegetarian dish and beverages. There will also be live music from Better than Nothing and Jake and Evan from Sons of Bannock.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the CW HOG program. Advance adult tickets are $10 and $12 at the park. Advance tickets for children are $5 and $7 at the park. Tickets can be purchased at Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Element: Outfitters/ACE and the CW HOG office.
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play in Blackfoot
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The orchestra plays classic Glenn Miller songs as well as modern arrangements in Glenn Miller-style.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to smalltheatretix.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
Bread tribute band, TOAST, to perform at Colonial Theater
TOAST, a tribute band for the popular ‘70s band Bread, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Colonial Theater. According to the event page on idahofallsarts.org, TOAST is known for closely emulating the original sound of Bread. The band plays some of Bread’s best-known songs, such as “Sweet Surrender” and “It don’t matter to Me.”
Tickets can be purchased on idahofallsarts.org.