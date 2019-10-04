Brooks Hubbard Band to play at The Celt
The Brooks Hubbard Band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Celt Pub, 368 W. Broadway St., Idaho Falls. The band plays folk/Americana music and will soon release their album “American Story” on Oct. 27.
Kristin Chenoweth to perform Oct. 12 at the Colonial Theater
The singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Colonial Theater. She is known for roles on the TV show “Pushing Daisies” and the Broadway musical “Wicked.” Chenoweth is has recently released a new album.
Tickets range from $100-$150. They can be purchased by going to idahofallsarts.org.
Rock opera ‘Deep Love’ to be shown at Civic Center
The rock opera “Deep Love” will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. “Deep Love” tells the story of a woman and her dead husband, who continues to reach out to her from the afterlife. The entire plot is told through rock music.
Tickets can be purchased at deeploveopera.com/tickets.
Masquerade ball and murder mystery to be hosted at Idaho Falls Zoo
The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a masquerade ball and murder mystery at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The event will feature music, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees can wear a masquerade costume and view the 500,000 lights at the zoo. Attendees may also participate in a murder mystery game.
This event is for people 21 and older. People are asked to show ID in order to be admitted.
Tickets can be purchased at tpzs.info.
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Chiefs Event Center Oct. 18
The country music singer Lorrie Morgan will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Chiefs Event Center inside the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m.
According to a press release, Morgan had her first No. 1 single “Five Minutes” in 1990 and has consistently performed since then. Her music is known for its highly emotive nature.
Tickets are $39, $29 and $24. Tickets can be purchased at shobangaming.com. For questions, contact Andrea Todd at andrea.todd@shobanhotel.com.
‘Anne of Green Gables’ ballet to be performed in Rexburg
The Canadian ballet company The Ballet Jörgen du Canada will perform an adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables.” This performance will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Rexburg at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for the public and $7 for BYU-Idaho students. Attendees are asked not to bring children younger than four. The dress standard for the event is classroom dress.
‘The Rock Horror Picture Show’ to be shown at the Colonial Theater
The film “The Rock Horror Picture Show” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Colonial Theater. This showing will involve audience participation, such as call and response and throwing things at the screen. Audience participation is traditional at showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at colonialclassicmovies.com.