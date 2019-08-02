‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ showing at McCowin Park
The movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will be shown from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at McCowin Park in Idaho Falls. The movie will begin at nightfall. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets and treats to the screening.
The event is free.
Fiddles & Fins Hootenanny benefit comes to Victor
Fins & Fiddles Hootenanny will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Knotty Pine in Victor. The event is a benefit for Targhee Music Camp and Friends of the Teton River. It celebrates fly fishing and bluegrass music with live musical performances and various activities.
There will be live music from Masontown, Eli West, The Balstom Roots, and Thorin & Mike Witcher. Thomas Sneed, director of Targhee Music Camp, will lead Folk Songs for Children.
The event also includes a BBQ, fishing vendor booths and raffle prizes. Raffle prizes are on sale at the event.
There is a $10 suggested donation. Kids get in free.
Big Sam’s Funky Nation to play in Jackson, Wyo.
Big Sam’s Funky Nation is going to be playing from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday in Jackson, Wyo., at the Pink Garter Theater. The band works to create the feeling of New Orleans through their music, which combines funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop, according to the band’s website.
Event is only for those 21 and older. Tickets are $20.
The Powell Brothers performing at Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
As part of the 2019 Summer River Concert Series, the Country/Americana artists The Powell Brothers will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
The Powell Brothers are touring for their Western U.S. Summer Tour after the release of their new album “Leave On The Light.”
The event is free.
Lee Brice and Wynona Judd playing in Pocatello
Country singer Lee Brice will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday in Pocatello at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater.
Brice has had multiple singles top the country Billboard charts such as “Love Like Crazy” in 2010, which was the top country song of that year. Brice will be joined by special guest Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise.
Tickets can be purchased at all Smith’s Tix locations, at smithstix.com or by calling 808-888-TIXX.
Performance Today to play in Jackson
The popular classical music program Performance Today will play at 8 p.m. Thursday in Jackson, Wyo., at the Walk Festival Hall.
Performance Today reaches over three million listeners each week. This event is an evening of chamber music and conversation with host Fred Child. The program includes a performance of Trio de Concert “Le Londres” and “Danse Macabre,” among other songs.
Adult tickets are $8. Students get in free, but a ticket is required. Day-of-rush tickets are available. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
The Opskamatrists performing at Snake River Landing
Local ska/reggae/punk band will be performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. This performance is part of the Live United Concert Series, which benefits the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
The concert is a free family-friendly event. Food and drink are available to buy at the concert.