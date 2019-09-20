Idaho State-Civic Symphony new season begins today
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony begins its 2019-2020 season at 7:30 p.m. today in Pocatello at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The season premiere is “Americana Stories,” which celebrates the 150th anniversary of finishing the Transcontinental Railroad. The program will have classic pieces like “Symphony No. 3” by Florence Price.
Tickets are $13-$40 and can be purchased by going to www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group to play in Pocatello
Singer Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pocatello at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Lovett is a long-time musician from Texas whose music blends country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. He is also the recipient of four Grammy awards.
Tickets are $55 for upper-level seating and $65 for lower-level seating. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.isu.edu/tickets/.
Del Parkinson to give piano performance in Rexburg
Del Parkinson perform on the piano at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Rexburg at the Brigham Young University-Idaho Ruth Barrus Concert Hall.
Parkinson is a successful pianist who started studying piano at 5 years old and received a post-graduate diploma from the Juilliard School. He has performed across the U.S.
This event is free, but children younger than 6 are not permitted. Attendees are asked to wear event dress.
JTM Music Fest to feature live music, other activities
The JTM Music Festival starts with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 along West 2nd Street in Rexburg. Musical acts will be Drake Bell, R&B singer Jay Warren and rapper JTM. The first act begins at 6 p.m.
Attendees can also participate in face painting, dunk tanks, temporary tattoos and balloon animals. There will also be food from local food trucks.
Ticket prices range from $8-$70. Ticket options can be viewed and purchased by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jtm-music-fest-tickets-66542377041. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center.
VIVID kick-off party to feature EDM DJs
There will be a party featuring electronic dance music and other activities starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Gem in Idaho Falls. The DJs are from Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Utah. VIVID will also have an in-venue restaurant with food catered by Bees Knees, a yoga class, a photo booth and an EDM production workshop, which shows how such songs are made.
Adult beverages are available for those with a 21 and older ID.
Tickets can be purchased at funnrproductions.com.
HarvestFest at the ARTitorium to feature art-themed activities
The free HarvestFest will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 and takes place along Shoup Ave and throughout the ARTitorium itself. The event will have agricultural themed art activities, such as making a real Mr. Potato Head, potato stamps and pigs in paint.
Attendees can also participate in other activities, like seeing farm animals with the Bonneville 4H and churning butter.
Dance group Cirque Zuma Zuma to perform in Pocatello
The dance group Cirque Zuma Zuma will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Pocatello at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Cirque Zuma Zuma is a group that combines traditional African dance, live music and elements of hip hop culture.
Their program includes flag dancing, Zulu and Gumboot dance, and acrobatics.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.isu.edu/tickets/ or by calling 208-282-3595.
John McEuen and The String Wizards to play in Pocatello
Founding Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member John McEuen and The String Wizards will play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Pocatello at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
As well as being a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, McEuen’s album “Will the Circle be Unbroken” was inducted into the Library of Congress, and he has won a Best Bluegrass Album Grammy.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.isu.edu/tickets/ or by calling 208-282-3595.