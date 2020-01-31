ISU to hold annual dance concertAn annual dance concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. The dance showcases unique choreography, and one of the performances will be a tap dance suite by Courtney World.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://isu.edu/tickets/.
Comedian Andrew Hobbs to entertain in Idaho Falls
Andrew Hobbs will perform a comedy routine at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Hobbs performs observational comedy based on his own experiences, such as being bullied by a popular middle school girl when he was an adult.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/357Upxa.
‘A Showcase of Female Performance’ to play in Rexburg
There will be a free concert, “A Showcase of Female Performance,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Brigham Young University-Idaho in the Snow Building, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.
The show will feature all-female musicians playing music written by themselves or known female composers. Attendees are asked to wear event dress.
Peking Acrobats to perform at Colonial
The popular Peking Acrobats group will perform at 7:30 pm. Feb. 7 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
The Peking Acrobats perform gymnastics, contortion and trick cycling, among other talents in their repertoire. Their acts also often include live music alongside their stunts.
Tickets are $35, $40 and $45. They can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org/.
Tween pottery class to be held at Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
There will be a class teaching pottery techniques 11:15 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
The class is for children ages 10 to 14. Pottery basics, glazing and firing will be taught, along with clay hand-building and how to make a pot on a wheel.
Tickets are $15 for art museum members and $20 for non-members. Pre-registration is required for the class. Tickets can be bought at https://bit.ly/2t7KWce.
Skillet set to perform in Idaho Falls
Christian rock band Skillet will play at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls.
Skillet has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and two of their albums are certified Platinum. Songs from “Victorious,” their newest album, will be performed, as well as past hit songs. Regular tickets are $45, Skillet Q&A experience tickets are $110, and Skillet meet-and-greet experience tickets are $185.
For more information and a link to tickets, visit https://bitly.com/.