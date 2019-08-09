‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ to show at Freeman Park
Spider-Man and friends arrive at Movies in the Park with a free showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at sunset tonight at Freeman Park next to the bandshell.
Attendees can arrive two hours before the movie to participate in pre-show activities such as games, prizes, giveaways and treats. All snacks are free. Seating is first-come-first-serve.
‘Addicted to Comedy’ show featuring Andy Gold and Spencer King
Andy Gold’s “Addicted to Comedy” show uses humor to explore the topic of addiction and recovery. The show will be from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in Pocatello at the Liberty Hall Event Center.
Gold’s work has appeared on Hulu, Kevin Hart’s LOL network and he has recorded a special for Dry Bar Comedy.
The event also features Spencer King, who has been performing comedy for 15 years. Much of his work focuses on marriage and parenthood.
Extreme Ballroom Company to hold charity event Saturday
The Extreme Ballroom Company is holding a charity event for the Extreme China Tour Team who will represent the USA at the China International Folk Art Fest.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds go directly to the China Tour Team.
Art fair returns in Jackson this weekend
The twice a year Jackson Hole Art Fair returns this weekend. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Jackson, Wyo., in Miller Park.
The art fair will show local and national artists selling their wares, such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry and photography. In addition to art, there will be live music, youth crafts and food vendors.
Admission is free for Art Association Members. $5 for adults one-day tickets and $10 for adults three-day tickets. Children 10 and younger get in free.
Madison Valley Arts Festival to begin Saturday
The 24th Annual Madison Valley Arts Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Peter T.’s Park in downtown Ennis, Mont.
There will be artists from Montana and surrounding states selling their items, which include paintings, pottery, furniture, jewelry, photography, stained glass and fiber art. The event will be juried.
Also, the festival will offer food, children’s rock painting and live musical entertainment by Tune Tanglers. The Ennis Arts Association will have a Member’s Gallery Booth with work for sale. The festival is also holding a raffle for donated art pieces.
The event is sponsored by the Ennis Arts Association and proceeds from the festival go to the arts association to promote local arts.
‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ showing at Colonial Thursday
The 1980’s time-traveling comedy film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” will be showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at https://colonialclassicmovies.com/deals/bill-teds-excellent-adventure-aug-15/.
Bannock County Bluegrass Festival begins Aug. 16 in Pocatello
The Bannock County Bluegrass Festival begins at 5 p.m on Aug. 16 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
The festival will continue Aug. 17 and 18, with gates opening at 9:30 a.m. both days. Some of the featured bands are Fiddle Express, Drybuck, and Wild Coyotes. There will be other activities, such as adult music workshops and the Kids in Bluegrass event.
Aug. 16 are $15, Aug. 17 tickets are $20 and Aug. 18 tickets are $15. Weekend tickets are $40 and camping tickets with electricity hookups are $25 a night. Those camping must purchase a weekend pass. Children younger than 14 are free.
For schedule and more information, visit bannockcountybluegrass.com.
Piano Guys to play in Pocatello Aug. 17
The Piano Guys will be performing at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. The group is made up of Jon Schmidt, Paul Anderson, Steven Sharp Nelson and Al van der Beek. The Piano Guys play arrangements of pop songs, film scores and classical music.
Tickets are available at smithtix.com.
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band to play in Fort Hall
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Travis Tritt is a successful Country singer with hits like “Foolish Pride” and “Best of Intentions.” He also has seven certified platinum albums.
The Charlie Daniels Band is long-running and best known for songs like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
Find tickets at https://shobangaming.yapsody.com/.
‘What’s so funny about opera’ auditions Sept. 7
The Idaho Falls Opera Theater will be holding auditions for their fall concert “What’s so funny about opera.”
Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on the corner of St. Claire and 17th Street.
Singers are asked to prepare a song in English. An accompanist will be provided. Auditionees are asked to bring music for the accompanist.
For questions, email Joan Tallman at seejdilys@gmail.com