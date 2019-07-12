Movies in the Park to screen ‘Captain Marvel’ at Freeman Park
“Captain Marvel” will be flying into Movies in the Park tonight at sundown at Freeman Park next to the bandshell.
Come two hours before the movie to participate in games, prizes, giveaways and treats. The movie and snacks are free. Seating is first-come-first-serve.
Go to www.ifrec.org or call 208-612-8480 for a full list of movies and dates.
Idaho Summerfest closing ceremony
Rexburg’s week-long celebration of culture and dance ends with a closing ceremony at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Porter Park, 188-288 W 2nd S., Rexburg.
To mark the end of the Summerfest, Rexburg’s mayor, Jerry L. Merrill, and the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce will have a gift exchange with the teams who participated in the International Summerfest.
There will also be a short awards ceremony and interactive dance. After this, attendees may take photos with the performers. Bring chairs or blankets to watch the closing ceremony.
Trinity River Band to perform at Watersprings Church
Trinity River Band, a gospel/bluegrass group, will play from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls, 4250 S. 25th E. The event is hosted by Revelation Radio and admission is free.
Adrian Marcel Live in Idaho Falls
R&B singer Adrian Marcel will perform starting at 8 p.m. on July 19 at the Hitt Event Center in Idaho Falls. Adrian Marcel is best known for his gold single track “2AM” which landed on Billboard charts in 2014.
This is an all-ages show.
General tickets are $30. VIP meet and greet tickets are $50
Ammon Movies in the Park to show ‘Christopher Robin’
The classic characters of “Winnie the Pooh” will come to Ammon’s Movies in the Park event during a screening of “Christopher Robin.” The movie will begin at 9 p.m. or nightfall on July 26, at McCowin Park, 3000 Southwick Lane.
Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, jackets and treats while they watch the movie. Admission is free.
Oneness Loveness Fest at Pinecrest Event Center
The Oneness Loveness Fest will begin at 3 p.m. and will run from July 26 — July 27 at the Pinecrest Event Center. This event is a wellness festival that will expose attendees to different cultures and will have live music, vendors, panel discussions, presentations, performance artists, food and more.
On July 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a youth and teen concert sponsored by Chesbro. Later that evening, there will be 21 and up entertainment, including an Alex Marley Reggae concert at 11 p.m. and a “Macro” 21 and up dance party, also at 11 p.m.
There will be a family entertainment night on Saturday. This will include Native American dancing and drumming at 4 p.m., Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl performance at 5 p.m, ecstatic dance healing at 6:30 p.m., a costume contest at 8 p.m. and a light show and dance party at 9 p.m.
Ticket information can be found at https://www.onenesslovenessfest.com/ .
Ketchum Arts Festival
The 19-year-old Ketchum Arts Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in Ketchum at the Festival Meadow located on Sun Valley Road. The Arts Festival will also be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Arts Festival will have over 100 assorted arts and crafts from Idaho artists. There will also be food and live music. There will be a Kid’s Activity tent that provides free childcare.
The Ketchum Arts Festival is free.
Grand Teton Music Festival in Jackson, Wyoming presents Rachmaninoff
The Grand Teton Music Festival continues this July with the event “Festival Orchestra: Bronfman Performs Rachmaninoff” on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Walk Festival Hall in Jackson, Wyoming.
Among other pieces, Bronfman will play Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto, which is known for its beauty and difficulty.
Tickets for adults are between $25 and $60. Students get in free but a ticket is required. Day-of rush tickets are available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.