Young Ambassadors set to perform in RexburgThe Brigham Young University Young Ambassadors will perform 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Hart Auditorium, 96 E. 2nd S. in Rexburg.
BYU Young Ambassadors are a group of singers and band members who play live versions of songs from acts such as the Beatles, Adele and Broadway musicals.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday. The price for tickets is $7 for Brigham Young University-Idaho students and $12 for the public.
Children younger than 6 may not attend. The dress standard is classroom dress.
George Lopez to perform in Fort Hall Comedian George Lopez will perform two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Lopez’s comedy spans various topics, such as politics and family life. He is regarded as a successful performer, having been on TV and film.
Tickets can be purchased at shobangaming.com.
‘An American in Paris’ to be performed at Civic
The musical “An American in Paris” is slated for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.
“An American in Paris” follows a WWII veteran meeting and falling in love with a young girl in Paris. Jeffrey B. Moss is the director and has won awards for Off-Broadway and London productions of the new musical “Rothschild & Sons.”
He has staged tours of other classical musicals, such as “Guys and Dolls.”Tickets run between $40-$75 and can be bought at http://www.idahofallsarts.org/.
Vince Herman, Oliver Wood and Juston Townes Earle to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
An Evening with Vince Herman, Oliver Wood and Justin Townes Earle is set for 7 p.m. Jan 19 at The Center Theater, 265 S. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Herman is a founding member of the bluegrass/country rock band Leftover Salmon. Wood is part of the Wood Brothers Pair, a folk/blues band. He is also a singer, songwriter and guitarist. Earle has released four successful albums and is working on his fifth.
Tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/35diJ0P.
Comedian Andrew Hobbs to entertain in Idaho FallsAndrew Hobbs will perform a comedy routine 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Hobbs performs observational comedy based on his own experiences, such as being bullied by a popular middle school girl when he was an adult.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/357Upxa.