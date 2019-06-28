Movies in the Park to show ‘Wreck-it-Ralph’
Disney’s “Wreck-it-Ralph” will bring his giant fists to Movies in the Park tonight beginning at sundown in Freeman Park next to the bandshell.
Movie-goers can come two hours before the movie begins to participate in games, music, prizes and giveaways.
The movie and snacks are free. Seating is first-come-first-serve.
Go to www.ifrec.org or call 208-612-8480 for a full list of movies and dates.
Ammon Artisan Market hosted at McCowin Park
The Ammon Artistan Market will go from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight at McCowin Park in Ammon.
The Artisan Market will host a variety of events. The splash pad will be open until 9:30 p.m. and Ammon Pool open swim will go until 10 p.m. for ages 12 and up. A free concert at the park begins at 6 p.m.
Attendees can also earn a raffle ticket at the Ammon Arts Booth to win a prize.
Ketchum issues call for mural artists
The City of Ketchum, Idaho has issued a call for artists to design and paint a mural in the Ketchum Visitor Center.
The selected artist or artistic team will work with the city Arts Commission to design a 9 foot by 25 foot mural that reflects the character of Ketchum and the surrounding area. Possible themes include local history, culture, flora, fauna or landscape.
The final design will be recommended by the commission to the City Council for approval. The artist will receive a fee of $6,000. Artist(s) will also be reimbursed for up to $500 for materials.
Detailed information can be found at www.ketchumidaho.org/arts. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. July 1.
The project is made possible by a grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
‘BITE ME’ screening and ball scheduled July 5
The Joyful Vampire Tour is coming to Idaho Falls 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 5 at 480 Park Ave.
The event will begin with a screening of the indie romantic comedy film “BITE ME,” which follows an IRS agent auditing a real-life vampire church and in the process falls in love with one of its members.
At 6 p.m., there will be a red carpet event, with the film showing at 7 p.m. A Q&A with the star, writer and producer will follow. he Vampire Ball starts at 9 p.m.
Those attending the screening and ball are invited to wear costumes.
Tickets are $25 and wine and beer are available for purchase. The red carpet, screening and ball are all included in the price of the ticket.
ARTitorium to hold family fun art night
Family fun art night is a recurring event each Monday. At these events, families work on an art project together. There is a different theme every month and a different project every week.
At 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 1 at the ARTitorium on Broadway, families can come and work on Fourth of July parade wands and paper hats. The cost is $4 per person. Art night is appropriate for children of various ages.
WhiteWater Ramble to play summer concert series
As part of the Concert on the Commons Summer concert series, the bluegrass-influenced band, WhiteWater Ramble, will perform at Teton Village, Wyo.
The concert is at 6 p.m. July 3 at Village Commons in Teton Village, Wyoming.
The concert is free and food and drinks are available from The Handle Bar and Jackson Pop.
Dwight Yoakam to play in Pocatello
Dwight Yoakam, a country singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 12 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. Special guest Ryan Bingham will also join Yoakam.
Tickets are currently on sale at Smith’s Tix, Smith’s Tix.com or by calling 800-888-TIXX.
Summer Music Fest planned in Pocatello
Old Town Pocatello will be the scene of this year’s Summer Music Fest at 7 p.m. July 20. Food and drink specials will be available at various bars, pubs and restaurants.
The event is free.