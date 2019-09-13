Centennial Street Party features live music
Today there will be a free Centennial Street Party from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater. The event is to celebrate 100 years of the Colonial Theater. The street party will have old-time carnival games, street food and music by Good Co. Attendees can also tour the Colonial Theater.
The event is family-friendly.
Movie ‘Ad Astra’ to be shown in Blackfoot
Broulim’s Fresh foods will present Star 98’s movie night at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. The movie “Ad Astra” will be screened. Tickets are $2.25 and all proceeds go to the Primary Children’s Hospital.
Tickets can be purchased at star98.ticketleap.com.
Inkom Village MountainFest to feature live music by Muzzie Braun
The first Inkom Village MountainFest will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Pebble Creek Ski Arena, 3340 E. Green Canyon Road. The event will feature musician Muzzie Braun and local Inkom band, Best by Yesterday. The Inkom Village MountainFest is a fundraiser hosted by the Inkom Revitalization Commission and Pebble Creek Ski Area.
There will also be other activities, such as a BBQ, a local harvest market, a kid’s adventure maze and a raffle.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 and tickets are $20 at the event. Children 12 and younger get in free. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inkom-village-mountainfest-tickets-71132540343.
All proceeds go to the revitalization of Inkom.
Rexburg chalk fight to feature music
Rexburg will have a free chalk fight from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Porter Park. In addition to the chalk fight, there will be professional photography, family-friendly music and dancing, inflatable jousting, a fire pit, tennis courts, a picnic eating area, tug of war and volleyball.
Music will be provided by TAXX and DJ Suspence.
While the event is free, a bag of chalk can be purchased at the event for $5.
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play in Blackfoot
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The orchestra plays classic Glenn Miller songs as well as modern arrangements in Glenn Miller-style.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to smalltheatretix.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
Bread tribute band, TOAST, to perform at Colonial Theater
TOAST, a tribute band for the popular ‘70s band Bread, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Colonial Theater. According to the event page on idahofallsarts.org, TOAST is known for closely emulating the original sound of Bread. The band plays some of Bread’s best-known songs, such as “Sweet Surrender” and “It don’t matter to Me.”
Tickets can be purchased on idahofallsarts.org.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story to be performed at Colonial Theater
The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Colonial Theater. This event uses projection photos and film footage, along with a live band performing Simon & Garfunkel’s popular works, such as “Cecilia” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
Tickets can be purchased on idahofallsarts.org.