Ketchum art gallery to hold party and art premier
The MESH Art Gallery is holding its “Get Ahead of the Holiday Party” at 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Hall, 420 4th St. E. in Ketchum. The art gallery will have beverages and appetizers.
New artistic works by Ed Cannady and Jeffrey H. Lubeck will be premiered at the gallery during the event. Cannady will discuss and present his exhibit “Into the Interior,” which shows scenic photos from his trip to Canada.
Lubeck will talk about his book “Capturing the Valley Too” that shows regional mountain ranges.
The presentations, food and beverages are free of charge.
Live nativity performance to feature musicA free live nativity with actors can be viewed 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 21 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 785 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Attendees can see a dramatic reenactment of the nativity story accompanied by a musical soundtrack and narration.
Performances repeat every 25 minutes.
Classic Christmas performance ‘The Auction’ to be performed
The classic Christmas performance “The Auction: A One Act Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Ave. There will be an earlier performance at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.
The musical takes place in 1917 and includes music and dance routines. Also featured during the performance will be Jacie Sites, the Idaho Brass Quintet and the CrossPoint Community Players.
Tickets cost $5 per adult and one canned food item per child younger than 12. Tickets can be bought at Tix.com, at the door or by calling 208-522-8005.
Free Christmas concert to be held at ISUThere will be a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello. The concert will be performed by singers from southeast Idaho.
The event is family-friendly, and refreshments are available after the show.
Tickets can be reserved by emailing singchoirsofangels@gmail.com.
David Archuleta to perform at ISUPopular singer David Archuleta will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello. Archuleta’s first single debuted at “No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release,” according to his website. He has performed in numerous countries.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2RSTcqL.
Messiah Sing-In to be performed in AmmonA non-denominational Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Thunder Ridge High School, 494 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
Handel’s “Messiah” will be sung for the performance.