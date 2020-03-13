Winter jazz festival to be held at BYU-IdahoThere will be a winter jazz festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hart Auditorium, 96 E. 2nd S. in Rexburg. The festival will have jazz bands performing and competing. The main feature is set to be a professional jazz artist or group, which will be accompanied by the Brigham Young University-Idaho Sound Alliance jazz band.
Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for the public. Kids younger than 6 won’t be admitted. The dress code is classroom dress. For tickets, visit http://www.byui.edu/center-stage.
ZimbabWEcare benefit concert to be performed in Idaho Falls
A benefit concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle, 845 Milligan Road in Idaho Falls. Proceeds go to Idaho Falls doctors to provide medical care to individuals in Zimbabwe.
There will be music, food, beer and wine available at the event. Live music will be provided by Holverson & Fisher, The Fabulous Nobody’s, and Kim Tweedy and Liatt, along with guests.
Advance tickets are $40 and can be bought at the Colonial Theater, plus one bottle of medicine such as Tylenol. Tickets at the door of Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle are $45, cash only.
Tracy Byrd set to sing in Fort HallTracy Byrd is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m., with doors opening 5 p.m., Sunday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. Byrd’s single “Holdin’ Heaven” made it to number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks in 1993, and he has four gold album certifications and a double-platinum album certification.
Tickets are $29, $39 and $49. To buy tickets, go to https://shobangaming.yapsody.com/.
Bee Gees tribute group to play at ColonialBee Gees Gold, a Bee Gees tribute group, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The group is backed by a live band and sets out to recreate the sound of the Bee Gees at their peak in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Songs that will be played include “Stayin’ Alive” and “Massachusetts.”
Tickets are $25, $35 and $40. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.idahofallsarts.org/.
Jenny Oaks Baker concert postponed in Idaho FallsViolinist Jenny Oaks Baker’s concert set for March 20 at the Water Front at Snake River Landing has been postponed because of coronavirus worries.
Baker is a Grammy-nominated artist and her albums “consistently chart on Billboard,” according to her website. Her albums include “Awakening” and “The Spirit of God: Classic Hymns & Spirituals.”
David Archuleta to perform at ColonialPopular singer David Archuleta will sing at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The Utah native became a success at 16 when he appeared on season seven of “American Idol.”
Archuleta eventually went on to have his single “Crush” chart at number two of the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week it was released. His album “David Archuleta” sold over 750,000 copies and is certified gold.
Tickets are $32.50, $42.50 and $52.50. VIP meet and greet tickets are sold separately and are $140.
For tickets are more information, visit https://bit.ly/3cOCS25.