Grammy-winning soprano to perform in Pocatello Jessica E. Jones, a Grammy-Award winning opera singer originally from Pocatello, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform alongside her.
Among other songs, Jones and the symphony will perform “Suite No. 2” from the opera “Carmen” and “Vilja’s song” from Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.thesymphony.us/.
Free Valentine’s concert to be held in Pocatello
There will be a free Valentine’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
The concert will be performed by soprano Jordan Bowman, who will be accompanied by David Bowman playing the piano.
Attendees can order food during the show. Although the show is free, reservations are encouraged. Call 208-234-7000 to make a reservation.
‘Dirty Dancing’ to be shown at Colonial
There will be a screening of “Dirty Dancing” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
The movie follows a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor while in the Catskills with her family. The movie will only be shown if at least 50 tickets are sold. If the 50 ticket goal isn’t met, no payment will be required.
This event offers beer and wine. All ages are welcome to come. To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/370Vg3E.
Bryan Terrell Clark set to perform in Rexburg
Singer Bryan Terrell Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Hart Auditorium, 96 E. 2nd S. in Rexburg. Clark is known for performing in popular Broadway musicals, such as “Hamilton.”
He has also appeared on “Person of Interest,” among other TV shows. Tickets are $7 for Brigham Young University-Idaho students and $12 for the public. Kids younger than 6 aren’t permitted. The dress code is classroom dress. Event tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2S7xcIp.
Tribal Seeds to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
Tribal Seeds, a rock-reggae band will play 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Pink Garter Theater, 50 W. Broadway in Jackson, Wyo.
The band won the San Diego Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2017 and has performed with well-known groups such as Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2Uw8TFC. This performance is only for those 21 and older.