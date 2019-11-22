Ketchum announces call for submissions for outdoor sculptureKetchum is asking interested artists to enter a submission to be considered for a chance to have their work be part of an outdoor art exhibition in July 2020. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 6. The winning piece will become “a permanent part of the city’s art collection,” according to a press release.
A jury from the Ketchum Arts Commission will select three semifinalists. The finalist will be given “a budget of $29,000, inclusive of artist fee, design, engineering, materials, fabrication, shipping and installation,” according to the submission website.
This call is open to all artists, whether they are local or out of state.
More information can be found on https://ketchumidaho.org/bc-kac/page/call-artists-designers-outdoor-sculpture.
Acrobatic group to perform at Civic CenterThe acrobatic group, Cirque Dreams’ Holidaze, will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees to the event will be able to see holiday characters perform acrobatics alongside a musical score that includes original and traditional holiday songs. According to Cirque Production’s website, the performance also has over 300 costumes and singers.
Tickets range between $47-$96, with taxes and fees on top of the ticket prices. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.idahofallsarts.org/.
‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ stars come to CivicColin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” fame will perform their “Scared Scriptless” act 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Civic Center for the Arts in Idaho Falls. The audience will be able to participate by making suggestions to Mochrie and Sherwood, who will use the suggestions to make up original scenes and songs, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Tickets can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
Swing dance to take place in PocatelloThere will be a family-friendly swing dance 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 1st Ave. in Pocatello.
The swing dance will have a mix of various swing dance styles, such as country swing and jitterbug swing. Idaho State University dance instructor Lori Head will also teach dance lessons for beginners. The classes are free and open to all ages.
‘The Forgotten Carols’ to be performed at CivicThe popular Christmas musical “The Forgotten Carols” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls. In the musical’s story, a nurse takes care of a man with dementia who tells her stories through songs about Jesus Christs’ birth.
For tickets and more information, go to https://bit.ly/2D3J9GB.
Lightwire Theater show comes to BlackfootThe Lightwire Theater will perform a family-friendly Christmas show, “A Very Electric Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:45 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot.
In the show, a bird named Max is migrating south for the winter, but a wind gust blows him north, where Santa and his helpers live.
The Lightwire Theater performs with costumes covered in electroluminescent lights and the story is accompanied by puppetry, dance and music.
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.blackfootpac.com.