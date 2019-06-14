Movies in the park kicks off tonight
The popular ‘80s movie “The Goonies” will kick off Movies in the Park tonight at 9 p.m. at Freeman Park next to the bandshell in Idaho Falls.
Other movies will be shown every second and fourth Friday of June, July and August.
Attendees can arrive before dusk for pre-show activities, including games, prizes and giveaways as well as treats. All snacks are free. Games, music and entertainment begin two hours before the movie. Seating is first-come-first-serve seating.
Movies in the Park is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
River Concert Series features IF Blues Project
The free summer River Concert Series held on Tuesday nights at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls will feature the IF Blues Project next week.
The concert series is sponsored by Bank of Idaho. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at the stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk. Cancellations because of weather will be determined three hours prior to the performance “and every effort will be made to reschedule,” according to a news release.
Here are the scheduled acts:
n June 18 – IF Blues Project
n June 25 – Beachfade
n July 2 – The Wild Potatoes
n July 9 – Liatt and Dan
n July 16 – The Opskamatrists
n July 23 – 40 Somethin’ Band
n July 30 – Jacie Sites
n Aug. 6 – The Powell Brothers
n Aug. 13 – Teton Skye
n Aug. 20 – Danny Heslop
n Aug. 27 – The Mike Banks Quartet
Casino Car Show scheduled for Saturday
The Fourth Annual Casino Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
Participants can register vehicles and motorcycles in the show for free. Those registering a vehicle need to arrive between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The Car Show is a family-friendly event and will have various activities offered, as well as food vendors and retail items for sale.
Jackson Hole summer concert series starts Sunday
North Mississippi Allstars will get the ball rolling for the JacksonHoleLive outdoor concert series held at Snow King Ball Park in Jackson, Wyo.
The concerts run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The series begins June 16 with North Mississippi Allstars headlining and Futurebirds as guests.
Other festivities begin at 3 p.m., including Teton Raptor Center’s RaptorFest, which will allow attendees to see birds of prey. After RaptorFest, there will be a crawfish boil to celebrate New Orleans culture.
The concert series and accompanying festivities are family friendly and include food vendors, Kid Zone fun with a strider bike course, face painting and nonprofit booths.
Other scheduled JacksonHoleLive events include:
June 30, Shinyribs, with Aaaron Davis & the Mystery Machine; Jule 19, Hayes Carll, with Sister Karee & the Other Brothers; Aug. 16, The Wood Brothers, with Upstate.
The fee for each event is $5 for adults. Those 17 and under get in free.
Pink Martini concert coming to Idaho Falls
Pink Martini, a “little orchestra” playing a crossing of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, will perform in Idaho Falls at 8 p.m. July 12 at the Colonial Theater.
The group has performed in concerts and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America.
“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure… if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band,” said Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader and pianist for the group.
Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/pink-martini for more information and tickets.