Gallery Walk returns on Thursday
Take a stroll through downtown Idaho Falls this Thursday and enjoy works by artists from around the region and around the globe at various community galleries and museums during the monthly Gallery Walk.
Admission is free and no registration is required. Some locations offer refreshments, live music and artist demos. The event is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. The walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gallery Walks are also scheduled for July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and Oct. 3.
GALLERY WALK LOCATIONS:
Willowtree Gallery, 210 Cliff St.
ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W Broadway St.
Spare Room Press, 260 B St.
Willard Arts Center, 450 A St.
WAC Artist Studios, 496 A St.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S Capital Ave.
Eagle Rock Gallery, 804 Pancheri
The Dance Collaborative to present show Saturday
The Dance Collaborative will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater a show titled “Forces - The Powers That Move Us.”
The Dance Collaborative, a professional level dancers age 18 and older, will be performing it 10th annual show. They will be joined by advanced teen dancers age 14 to 18 from various dance studios and companies in eastern Idaho.
“‘Forces’ is a beautiful compilation of original choreography offering a vivid visual portrayal of the many different forces at work, both in the universe and in our lives. From cosmic, to scientific, from ethereal to practical; various forces are at play in every aspect of our lives,” according to a news release.
Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/forces for more information and tickets.
‘Princess and the Pea’ coming to Civic
The Sounds Summer Musical will be presenting the musical comedy “Princess and the Pea” at 7:30 June 21, 22, 24 and 25 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein comedy is adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about a young woman whose royal identity is established by a test of her sensitivity.
Pink Martini concert coming to Idaho Falls
Pink Martini, a “little orchestra” playing a crossing of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, will perform in Idaho Falls at 8 p.m. July 12 at the Colonial Theater.
The group has performed in concerts and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America.
“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure… if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band,” said Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader and pianist for the group.
Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/pink-martini for more information and tickets.
Gin Blossoms to play Colonial Theater
The ‘90s alt.-rock band Gin Blossoms will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Colonial Theater. The group plans to perform songs from their breakout record “New Miserable Experience.”
“The band’s fusion of pop, melodic rock, folk and country elements took the airwaves by siege, making the band an MTV playlist hostage for almost a decade and the group a natural 90’s mainstay,” according to promotional material. “From their breakout album through today, Robin, Jesse, Bill and Scotty have sold over 10 million records and are one of the most in demand ‘90s live artists who began at the end of the grunge era. In 2017 the band went back in the studio recording a new album. Fans will get a taste of the new album as it works its way into their live set.”
Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/gin-blossoms for ticket information.
Grand Teton park hosts American Indian guest artists
Grand Teton National Park is hosting American Indian artists at the Colter Bay Visitor Center this summer to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors.
Participating artists will demonstrate and share the cultural traditions of their tribes through art forms such as painting, weaving, pottery, beadwork and musical instruments. The first artist was at the visitor center last week.
Visitors are invited to learn more about American Indian cultures and view demonstrations daily. This annual program is scheduled through Sept. 30 and available during open hours of the Colter Bay Visitor Center.
Artists also offer their finished items for purchase.