Holiday Night light show starts at Freeman ParkThe Holiday Night light show returns 5 p.m. today at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls and goes until Jan. 4.
Attendees can come in a vehicle and drive by 1.5 million holiday lights while listening to seasonal holiday music on the radio. Lights include giant candy canes and snowmen.
For ticket information, visit https://bit.ly/2DcctKQ.
Lightwire Theater show comes to BlackfootThe Lightwire Theater will perform a family-friendly Christmas show at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:45 p.m., Wednesday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot.
In the show, a bird named Max is migrating south for the winter, but a wind gust blows him north where Santa and his helpers live. The Lightwire Theater performs with costumes covered in electroluminescent lights and the story is accompanied by puppetry, dance and music.
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.blackfootpac.com.
Music to accompany Rexburg Downtown Tree LightingThe holiday season will open with a Downtown Annual Tree Lighting celebration at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 behind the Romance Theater on Center Street in Rexburg.
Santa will arrive at 4:15 p.m., and he will light the tree at 5 p.m.
Local Rexburg choirs will sing at the event, and there will be a Christmas light show programmed to holiday music.
Rock band Royal Bliss to perform in IFA rock band from Salt Lake City, Royal Bliss, will perform 8 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m, Dec. 7 at the Hurricanes Bar Grill & Events, 888 N. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Royal Bliss is influenced by bands and singers such as Led Zeppelin and Johnny Cash. They have performed with a variety of performers, such as Lynyrd Skynrd.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be bought at the Hurricanes Bar Grill & Events, Shadow Domain and Backstage Productions.
Christmas concert to take place at ISUThe Camerate Singers, the Idaho State University choirs and the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will play a holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
There will be a variety of classic holiday songs, carols and sing-alongs for the audience. During the first half of the concert, a narrator will tell a condensed version of “The Gift of the Magi.”
Tickets range between $13-$45 and can be purchased by going to www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
Sounds Choir to perform Christmas concertThe Sounds Choir will perform their Christmas concert, “O Holy Night,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Stake Center, 2040 Brentwood Drive in Idaho Falls. “The Sounds Choir is the oldest continuous mixed adult choir in Idaho Falls and presents two concerts a year,” said a press release.
Admission is free.