Movies in the Park showing ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’
Dragons will be arriving at Movies in the Park with a screening of the Dreamworks film “How to Train Your Dragon 3.” The free movie will be shown tonight at Freeman Park next to the bandshell. All movies begin at sunset.
Attendees can arrive before dusk for pre-show games, prizes and giveaways, as well as treats. All snacks are free. These activities begin two hours before the movie.
Seating is first-come-first-serve.
Pocatello Film Society showing movie ‘Fast Color’
Pocatello Film Society will be showing the movie “Fast Color” at 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today at Idaho State University’s Bengal Theater in Pocatello.
This film follows a young woman who, after spending time on the run, returns home to understand her superhuman abilities. “Fast Color” is rated PG-13.
Tickets are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Pocatello Municipal Band to play at Ross Park
The Pocatello Municipal Band will be performing its final concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Ross Park in Pocatello at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell.
This concert will present a variety of different selections chosen by members of the band. Among other songs, the band will play “Ashokan Farewell” and “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” with guest singer Melissa.
The concert is free.
Comedian Jay Whittaker performing in Idaho Falls
Rising comedian Jay Whittaker will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 1 in Idaho Falls at the Downtown Event Center.
Whittaker is known for a range of work, such as being one of the featured comedians on the Dry Bar Comedy Tour. He was also voted Best Utah Comedian in 2014. Whittaker has additionally made acting appearances in various places, such as on the Disney Channel and Lifetime Channel.
Tickets for the event are $15.
DJ Sean Green to play at Aid for Friends Splish and Splash
Aid for Friends Splish and Splash is a fundraiser for Pocatello’s homeless shelter. The fundraiser will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Ross Park Swimming Pool. A BBQ dinner will be offered, and DJ Sean Green will be playing music. Raffle drawings will go on throughout the night. Some of the raffle items are art pieces, a voucher for a stay at The Black Swan Inn, restaurant gift certificates and vacuums from Big Lots, among other items.
Tickets are $10 for singles and $30 for a family of four. Tickets can be purchased at the Aid for Friends office at 210 E. Center, St. Suite A or at the fundraiser.
Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival begins Aug. 8
The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in Fort Hall with a children’s parade. The festival will continue through Aug. 11.
This event will expose attendees to Shoshone-Bannock culture and art. A wide variety of activities will be available throughout the festival, such as Traditional Indian handgames, an Indian art show and the All-Indian Festival Parade. Vendor and food booths are offered during the festival’s events.
For more information about the festival and events, visit https://www.crazycrow.com/site/event/shoshone-bannock-festival-powwow/.