Bryan Terrell Clark set to perform in RexburgSinger Bryan Terrell Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Hart Auditorium in Rexburg. Clark is known for performing in popular Broadway musicals, such as “Hamilton.” He has also appeared on “Person of Interest,” among other TV shows.
Tickets are $7 for Brigham Young University-Idaho students and $12 for the public. Kids younger than 6 aren’t permitted. The dress code is classroom dress.
Event tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2S7xcIp.
‘50s Valentine’s dance to be held at Watersprings ChurchA 1950s themed Valentine’s Day dance and dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls, 4250 S. 25th E. Attendees are encouraged to wear ‘50s dress, but it is not required. There will be a full-course buffet dinner provided.
Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SiaahN.
Tiller’s Folly to play in Blackfoot Tiller’s Folly is set to perform at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:45 p.m., today at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. This is a folk-country band from Canada that is known for often playing story-telling songs. Their performance will have large screen videos.
Tickets are $10, $15 and $20. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
Symphony concert to feature Danny Elfman’s music
The “Red Dress Concert: Movie Music Celebrating Danny Elfman” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Danny Elfman’s scores from throughout his career will be performed, such as music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Edward Scissorhands.” This annual Red Dress concert is a partnership between the Eastern Idaho Medical Center and the Idaho Falls Symphony to raise awareness about women’s heart health.
Tickets are available at ifsymphony.org.
Steep Canyon Rangers to play in Pocatello
Bluegrass-Americana band Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pocatello at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello.
The band has released nine solo albums and work with Joe Henry, a three-time Grammy-winning producer.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/2tRXlBr.