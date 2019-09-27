Royal Biss to perform in Pocatello
Rock band Royal Bliss will play at 9 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. They will be joined by eastern Idaho band Backroad Static.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10 at the door. Event is for those 21 and older.
Oktoberfest After Dark to feature County Line
Oktoberfest After Dark will feature the indie rock band County Line at 9 p.m. Saturday at The House on Park — a Pub in, 367 Park Ave., Idaho Falls. County Line plays country, rock, ‘90s tunes and original music.
The House on Park is a non-smoking establishment which has pool, darts and a jukebox.
Bone Thugs-n- Harmony to play in Idaho Falls
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, a hip hop group, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Gem, 216 1st St., Idaho Falls.
The show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/346473.
Comedian Paul Sheffield comes to Idaho Falls
The live comedy event Laugh Like Heck performed by Paul Sheffield begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Avenue.
Sheffield has been performing comedy for a decade, during which time he produced four albums. He also hosts a weekly podcast and won the 2011 Happy Valley Comedy Competition.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://ifdec.com/tickets/
Rock Army concert to take place The Gem
Rock radio station KBear 101 will present the Rock Army concert series. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Gem, 216 1st St., Idaho Falls. The event will feature bands Silent Theory, Veio and Legends Fade.
KBear 101’s Rock Army concert is open to all ages. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/658523981295365/.
Russian Ballet Theatre to perform ‘Swan Lake’ at Colonial Theater
The Russian Ballet Theatre will perform the classic ballet “Swan Lake” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Colonial Theater. This performance will feature choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina and special effects makeup by the award-winning makeup artist Irina Strukova.
Tickets are between $45-$75 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
Film ‘Hocus Pocus’ to be shown at Colonial Theater
The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Colonial Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages. Beer and wine are available for purchase at the event.
To buy tickets, visit colonialclassicmovies.com/.