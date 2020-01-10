Swing dance to be held in PocatelloThere will be a swing dance with music provided by Rail City Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Attendees can have a 30-minute swing-dancing lesson beginning at 7 p.m. and then participate in the live swing dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $15.
The ticket price also includes unlimited soft drinks, one free well drink or one glass of house wine. Food from the Taproom menu is available as well.
For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2s31hOZ.
Shades of Buble to perform in BlackfootMichael Buble tribute show, Shades of Buble, will perform at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:45 p.m., Thursday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot. The group of three men covers the music of popular crooner Michael Buble.
The show includes Buble’s original music, as well as classic tunes from the ‘50s-’70s that Buble repopularized.
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.blackfootpac.com/shades-of-buble/.
Nathalie Daoust art exhibit to be shown in Idaho FallsNathalie Daoust’s art exhibit “Korean Dreams” will have an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carr Gallery in the Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls. The exhibit will be available for viewing until March 15.
“Korean Dreams” is a series of photographs exploring the strange world of North Korea. “Nathalie Daoust’s images reveal a country that seems to exist outside of time, as a carefully choreographed mirage,” said a news release.
Roaring ‘20s dance to be held in Idaho FallsA ladies only “Roaring into the Twenties” dance party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Attendees are asked to dress up in ‘20s style clothes. DJ Rowdy will be playing music.
Ticket price includes a Charleston dance lesson, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, cake, a speakeasy soda bar, sparkling water, a photo booth, games and goodies.
This event is for 12 and older. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Qzkilj.
Black Violin slated to perform at ColonialThe musical duo Black Violin will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. They play a mixture of classical and hip-hop music, reaching people of wide and varying backgrounds and experiences.
Black Violin has also performed with famous acts like Tom Petty and Kanye West.
Tickets are $33, $38 and $43 and can be bought at http://www.idahofallsarts.org/.