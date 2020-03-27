'Hansel & Gretel' opera postponed
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre is postponing the performances of its upcoming production of the opera “Hansel & Gretel” because of the concerns about large gatherings as a result of COVID-19. The opera was previously scheduled for April 3, 4 and 6 but is now scheduled for Oct. 2, 3 and 5 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Yolanda del Rio to perform in Fort Hall
Yolanda del Rio will perform 6 p.m. May 10 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. She is a ranchera singer who was catapulted to success after her single “La Hija de Nadie” sold more than a million copies. Del Rio has also acted in films, such as “La India blanca.”
To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2QDaw1p.
Community worship night with Christian singers comes to Colonial
Jason Gray and Beckah Shae will perform 6 p.m. May 22 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Both Gray and Shae are Christian artists. Gray’s most recent album, “Where the Light Gets In,” deals in themes of grace and forgiveness.
Shae has two top 10 Billboard Christian CHR radio singles. Her music style is influenced by pop, hip-hop and R&B, as well as by singers such as P!nk.
Tickets are $25, plus taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit idahofallsarts.org.
‘R-Rated Magic Show’ to be performed at Colonial
There will be "An R-Rated Magic Show" performed 8 p.m. May 23 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Magician Grant Freeman works to combine comedy and magic in this “unique, raunchy show,” according to the event page.
Tickets are $25, $32 and $40. For tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.