Ketchum Winter Solstice celebration to feature entertainmentA celebration of the Winter Solstice and Ketchum’s designation as an International Dark Sky Community will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ketchum’s Town Square.
Attendees can hear live music by Tylor and the Train Robbers. There will be other activities, such as a photo booth, face painting in an igloo and a planetarium show inside City Hall. After a performance by Tylor and the Train Robbers, a film about the Grateful Dead, “Fire on the Mountain,” will be shown.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees can visit the fire pits with hot cocoa for warmth.
Children’s film festival to be held at ARTitoriumSelected short children’s films will be shown for free at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
The films are recommended for children ages 3-7. The films will last 60 minutes.
New Year’s Eve gala to feature music and entertainmentIdaho State University’s 7th annual New Year’s Eve Gala will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. The gala’s theme is “Mystery, Moonlight and Murder.”
As part of the theme, there will be a murder mystery party, followed by live music and dancing, with drinks and a desserts bar.
Tickets are $125 per person. The dress code is formal or ‘40s glamor.
For more tickets and information, visit https://www.isu.edu/calgala/.
Live music to be played at New Year’s Eve SpeakeasyThere will be a ‘20s themed New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can have drinks, appetizers, a midnight toast and a commemorative champagne glass. Live music will be provided at 9:30 p.m. by Dr. Zoo.
Open to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations on tables are first come first serve. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/35C6cES.
Comedian to perform in Idaho Falls
Comedian Tom Clark will perform his stand-up routine at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
He has traveled widely and has performed comedy at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. Clark has acting credits to his name as well, such as performing in HBO’s show “Euphoria.”
This event is PG and is for attendees 16 and older.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/36L1N2P.