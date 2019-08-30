The Discographers to play at the Celt
The rock band The Discographers will play at 9:30 p.m. tonight at the Celt Pub. They will perform classic rock songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and Jimi Hendrix.
Food and drink can be purchased at the event.
The Rock Bottom Boys to perform at fair
The band The Rock Bottom Boys will perform 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily Sept. 4-7 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. They are a band who are known for their country covers of popular rock songs like “I Want You to Want Me” and for comedic shows.
The Jacie Sites Band to host benefit concert
The Jacie Sites Band will host a benefit concert 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Pinecrest Golf Course.
Sites is a fiddle player who performs traditional Celtic-Irish music and bluegrass. Proceeds go to the Idaho Falls Junior Golf Program.
Tickets are $20 and include dinner.
Gate City Brewfest to include live music
The Gate City Brewfest will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 in Old Town Pocatello. Attendees can taste craft beers. In addition to this, there will be live music and food vendors.
Advance tickets are $25. Price of unlimited samples and live music are included in the ticket. Participants must be 21-years-old or older.
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ to be shown at Colonial Theater
The popular ‘80s movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Colonial Theater. Beer and wine can be bought at the movie screening.
Tickets are $9 and can be purchased at colonialclassicmovies.com.
Anonimus Eidentity to play in Idaho Falls at The Gem
Rap artists Anonimus Eidentity, Macntaj and Slim Huck will perform 8 p.m Sept. 14 at The Gem in Idaho Falls. Anonimus Eidentity is playing as part of their “The Day Job” album tour.
The event is appropriate for all ages. General admission tickets are $10 and general admission tickets the day of the show are $15.
Whitney Houston tribute concert comes to Idaho Falls
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Colonial Theater. Belinda Davis performs Houston’s songs, accompanied by a six-piece live band and dancers. She will sing some of Houston’s most popular work, such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”
Tickets can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.