Three Dog Night performs tonight
The popular early ‘70s rock band, Three Dog Night, will perform tonight at the Civic Center at 8 p.m.The band boasts more top 10 hits than any other and will be performing iconic songs such as “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World” and “One.”Tickets are available at www.idahofallsarts.org/three-dog-night
Live music to be played at New Year’s Eve Speakeasy
There will be a ‘20s themed New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Attendees can have drinks, appetizers, a midnight toast and a commemorative champagne glass. Live music will be provided at 9:30 p.m. by Dr. Zoo. Open to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations on tables are first come first serve. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/35C6cES.
Yonder Mountain String Band to play in Jackson, Wyo. The Yonder Mountain String Band will perform 10 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Mangy Moose Restaurant and Saloon, 3295 Village Drive in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Yonder Mountain String Band is a bluegrass band influenced by rock ‘n’ roll. Their album “Love. Ain’t Love” was released in 2017.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/2PFaaah.
Songwriter Steve Dorff to come to Colonial
The songwriter Steve Dorff will give a talk 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Dorff was a 2018 Inductee to the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York City. His presentation at the Colonial will give attendees a chance to learn about the songs he penned. Dorff has written popular songs performed by Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand and Celine Dion, among others. He has composed music for TV shows as well. Tickets range between $25-$40 and can be purchased by going to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/.
Idaho Falls Zoo to hold ‘50s murder mystery
The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society will host a 1950s “Grease” themed murder mystery 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Idaho Falls Zoo. There will be wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks at the event. Valid ID is required for alcoholic drinks. Only those 18 and older may attend. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/34Ej1gV.
Evening of Chamber music to be held in Idaho Falls
The reoccurring Evening of Chamber Music will begin 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Symphony musicians will perform a piece by Felix Mendelssohn and a piece by Franz Schubert. There will also be desserts provided by City Bagels & Bakery and a no-host bar. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at ifsymphony.org.