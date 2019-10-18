Big Art Expo comes to St. Anthony Idaho Art Lab
The Big Art Expo will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Idaho Art Lab, 2355 S. Yellowstone Highway in St. Anthony. The expo allows attendees to meet and talk to local artists who will be doing presentations and answering questions, according to a news release.
At the Idaho Art Lab, there are over 20 demonstrating artists, such as oil painter Marie Withers and sculptor Andrea Gardner.
‘Beatles vs. Stones’ to be performed at Colonial
The “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” performance will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Theater. This musical event puts the Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road, against Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction. Both tribute bands will perform hits from the band they represent.
Tickets range from $25-$55 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
Bar J Wranglers to perform in Rigby
Cowboy band Bar J Wranglers will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rigby High School Auditorium, 3850 E. 300 N. #2 in Rigby. The Bar J Wranglers perform a Western music show.
Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. General lower level seating is $15 and the upper level is $10. Tickets can be purchased in Idaho Falls at Zion’s Bank at Taylor’s Crossing. Tickets can also be purchased in Rigby at Broulim’s, Zion’s Bank and the Jefferson Star.
Illusionist Jay Owenhouse to perform in I.F.
The illusionist Jay Owenhouse will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center in Idaho Falls. At this event, attendees can see stage magic, along with Bengal tigers and escape artistry. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.seatadvisor.com
Haunted Forest dance set for Pocatello
The Halloween themed Haunted Forest EDM music night will be 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday at the Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. 5th Ave in Pocatello. Various DJs will play throughout the night.
The event is only for those 21 and older with an ID.
Spook-tacular benefit concert/party planned
Paisley’s Spook-tacular Benefit Concert and Halloween Party will be 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Loft 75, 5 N. 3800 E. in Rigby.
This event is to support Paisley Miller, a child who underwent heart surgery. The concert and party will have live music from Backroad Static, The Almosta Trio and County Line.
In addition to music, there will be a guitar raffle, and other items are up for raffle and auction. Also offered are kid-friendly activities, food and a pumpkin hunt in the garden.
Attendees may wear costumes. Tickets are $5. For schedule information and tickets, search for “Paisley’s Spook-tacular Benefit Concert and Halloween Party” on eventbrite.com.
‘Secrets of the Simpsons’ presentation set for Jackson
The presentation “Secrets of the Simpsons” with Mike Reiss, who was a show-runner, writer and producer for “The Simpsons,” will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Center for the Arts, 265 S. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Reiss also won four Emmy awards and has worked on animated films such as “Ice Age.” This presentation will showcase cartoon clips, stories and scandals from Reiss’ time working on “The Simpsons.”
Tickets range from $18 to $25 with a $3 processing fee and can be purchased at jhcenterforthearts.org/.
‘The Rock Horror Picture Show’ comes to Colonial
The film “The Rock Horror Picture Show” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater. This showing will involve audience participation, such as call and response and throwing things at the screen. Audience participation is traditional at showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at colonialclassicmovies.com.