Live music featured at Pints for Paws
The East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition is holding Pints for Paws to raise money for their spaying and neutering voucher program.
Pints for Paws features classic rock band Black Diamond Drifters at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Brewing Company in Idaho Falls. There will also be snacks, raffles and Mexican food prepared by the Park Avenue Grill.
Tickets are $15 in advance or at the door. Ticket price includes a pint, a flight of four tasters and a certificate for a future visit to the Idaho Brewing Company. Designated driver tickets are $5. These tickets include soft drinks.
40 Somethin’ Band to play at greenbelt
As part of the Bank of Idaho River free concert series, the 40 Somethin’ Band will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage located between D and E on Memorial Drive. The 40 Somethin’ Band plays classic rock and songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
POWMIA Awareness Rally to feature live music
■ The POWMIA Awareness Association will be holding their 19th annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo beginning at noon July 26 and at 7 a.m. on July 27 at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
The Rally will feature live music by The Relyx, a classic rock and blues group, at 3:30 p.m. July 26. Then, there will be an As Is concert that night at 9 p.m. They will play classic and contemporary rock. At 9 p.m. July 27, there will be a Phoenix Risen concert. Phoenix Risen combines influences of classic rock, grunge and punk into their own genre.
Tickets are $15 for adults and 14-18 year olds are $10. Those younger than 13 get in free. Veterans get in free with ID.
■ For more information about other events at the POWMIA Awareness Rally, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1980620615376325/.
Mikey Thunder and Friends playing in Jackson Hole
Mikey Thunder and Friends are a 19-year-old band whose genre combines a variety of influences, including party rock, electronic beats, funk, hip-hop and soul. They will perform at 9 p.m. on July 27 in Jackson, Wyo., at the Pink Garter Theater.
Tickets are $10 and the event is for those 21 and up.
County Line to play at War Bonnet Round Up kick-off party
To help celebrate the beginning of the War Bonnet Round Up, the indie rock/Americana band, County Line, will perform from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Civitan Plaza in Idaho Falls on B Street between Capital Avenue and Park Avenue.
In addition to this musical performance, the War Bonnet kick-off party will have horse-drawn trolley rides, face painting, a photo booth, carnival games, bounce houses and a mechanical bull, among several other attractions and activities.
The County Line performance and War Bonnet kick-off party are free and family-friendly.
Pinky and the Floyd to Play in Victor City Park
As part of the Music on the Main summer music series, the Pink Floyd tribute band, Pinky and the Floyd, will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 in Victor at Victor City Park. Pinky and the Floyd play songs from across all of Pink Floyd’s albums. The all-female string band Balsamroots will open the concert.
Food and drink are available for purchase at the event. The concert is free and family-friendly.