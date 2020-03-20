Artist call for installation at hot springs
Jackson Hole Public Art, on behalf of The Trust for Public Land and Astoria Park Conservancy, has announced an artist call for a custom art installation at Astoria Hot Springs and Park. The submission is due April 3.
The chosen artist will make an illustration showing “flora, fauna, land, and geothermal features found at Astoria Hot Springs,” according to the application page.
Artists in Idaho are eligible to apply.
For the application and more information, go to https://bit.ly/2x5nPAS.
KottonMouth Kings set to perform at The Gem
The KottonMouth Kings are scheduled to play at 8 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., April 10 at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls. This hip hop group will perform new tracks and will be supported by local talent Hard A, CookieMonsta, HDX and DINO.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 and VIP meet and greet tickets are $50. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/33nWNRg. For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/2U9tXji.
Christian rock band to play in I.F.
Seventh Day Slumber will play at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls, 4250 S. 25th E. They are a Christian rock band that formed in 1996. The concert will include guests Stars Go Dim and Blake Whiteley.
Group tickets are $8, general tickets are $10 and limited VIP tickets are $25. To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2TXyQgu.
Paul Simon tribute to be performed at the Celt
There will be free a Paul Simon tribute show at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. This tribute will be performed by One Trick Pony and showcases music from Simon and Garfunkel, as well as Paul Simon’s solo work. The show also includes stories about the backstory behind songs, such as “The Sound of Silence” and “Mrs. Robinson.”
Attendees can order food and drinks during the performance.
Cinco de Mayo celebration to be held at Tautphaus Park
There will be a Cinco de Mayo celebration beginning at 11 a.m. May 2 at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. This family-friendly event will celebrate and appreciate Mexican culture.
‘80s rock and roll tribute band to play in Pocatello
An ‘80s tribute band known as Hairball is set to perform at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello. Hairball puts on a show that includes music from classic ‘80s rock bands, such as KISS, Queen and Aerosmith.
This act is appropriate for all ages.
For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3b9aOEO.