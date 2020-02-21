Pianist to perform in Pocatello Jeffrey Siegel, a successful pianist, is set to play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello. Siegel has previously performed with orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic and the London Symphony.
Tickets are $24 and $28. They can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
‘Small Island’ play to be screened at Colonial
A play adaptation of the novel “Small Island” filmed at the National Theater in London will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
The play follows the stories of three interconnected characters, all traveling from Jamaica to Britain. Student tickets are $12 and general tickets are $20.
To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3289X4b.
Sara Evans to perform in Fort Hall Country singer Sara Evans will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chiefs Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. Evans has had five number-one singles and won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award, among other accomplishments.
For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/328EKhe.
Barbershop Music Festival to be held in Rexburg
The spring Barbershop Music Festival is scheduled with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ruth Barrus Concert Hall, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg. Barbershop group Sound Check will be the headline singers for this year’s festival. This group is known for high energy performances. Tickets are $6 for Brigham Young University-Idaho students and $10 for the public. Children younger than 6 are not permitted. The dress code is classroom dress. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2SYvGr5.
Canadian singer to perform at Colonial Andrew Allen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. He has found success with five top 10 hits in Canada, as well as having the opportunity to tour with artists such as Bruno Mars and One Republic. Allen has also written songs with performers such as Carly Rae Jepsen.
Tickets are $35, which includes a complimentary drink voucher. Those interested can buy tickets at https://bit.ly/3bVzv9k.
Art auction to be held at ISU There will be an art auction at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho State University Fine Arts Building, 790 S. 8th Ave. in Pocatello. This auction will be on the fourth floor of the Fine Arts Building.Art by students, such as jewelry, paintings, sculptures and ceramics, will be sold during a silent auction. The proceeds will go to art student scholarships. Attendees can also expect a chili dinner and a free art activity for kids.
Dinner is $7 per person.
Dance Collaborative to present ‘Wanderlust’Idaho Falls local dance company The Dance Collaborative will perform the show “Wanderlust” at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The show’s proceeds go to the Snake River Animal Shelter so they can cover the cost of adoption fees.
Adult tickets are $10, plus tax and fees. Student, military and senior tickets are $8, plus tax and fees. Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/ to purchase tickets.