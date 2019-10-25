Documentary ‘Kelly’s Hollywood’ to be screened at Colonial
The documentary “Kelly’s Hollywood” will be shown from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater. “Kelly’s Hollywood” follows Brian Donovan who tries to help his sister, Kelly, who has Down syndrome, realize her desire to become a Hollywood actress.
Following the screening, there will be a Q & A with Brian Donovan, the director and co-star of the film.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased by going to easternidahodownsyndrome.org.
Poetry slam to be hosted at Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
A poetry slam will be held at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls. Competing poets will go head to head in hopes winning various prizes.
Attendees are asked to bring extra cash to put in a top hat for the first place winner.
Admission is $2.
Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra set to play Halloween concert
The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will perform their concert “The Return of Igor and the Count” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rexburg Tabernacle, 25 N. Center St. in Rexburg. There will also be a costume parade at the event.
Tickets are $5 per person and a family ticket is $20 for up to six people. Tickets can be purchased at rexburg.org/pages/rexburg-tabernacle.
American Rapper OverTime to perform in I.F.
Rapper OverTime will perform 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls. He will be joined by The Blue Collar Soldiers Band. This performance follows his album “United We Stand.” OverTime describes his style as “urban alternative” or “rock country rap.”
Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be purchased at overtimeidahofalls.eventbrite.com.
Bar J Wranglers slated to perform in Blackfoot
Cowboy band Bar J Wranglers will play at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., Nov. 8 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. in Blackfoot. The Bar J Wranglers perform a Western music show.
Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be bought by going to blackfootpac.com/events/.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ to be performed at ISU
A musical based on the popular holiday book “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 8 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello. The musical’s story follows a typical family trying to put on a Christmas pageant that is continuously disrupted by the unpleasant Herdman children.
For a schedule of all performance dates and tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1321853364672060/?event_time_id=1321853368005393.