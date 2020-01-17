Rawhide N’ Rosin set to play in BlackfootRawhide N’ Rosin will perform 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot.
This is a country swing group local to Blackfoot. They have “unique arrangements of songs of the west along with some down-home humor and stories,” according to the event page.
Tickets are $5 for those younger than 18 and $15 for adults. Go to https://bit.ly/35wonuV for tickets and more information.
Free Family Day set at Art Museum of Eastern IdahoFamilies can come to a Free Family Day 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
This free day will offer a “hands-on art experience,” according to the event page. Attendees can view the museum’s current exhibit and may create their own art piece.
Hot Club of Cowtown set to play in Idaho FallsHot Club of Cowtown, a Western hot jazz trio, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Carr Gallery inside the Willard Arts Center, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls. The band is known for combining styles of music and playing traditional Western-style music.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3a6dhAm.
‘The Three Amigos’ to be screened at ColonialComedy Western film “The Three Amigos” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The movie will only be shown if at least 50 tickets are sold. If the 50 ticket goal isn’t met, no payment will be required.
To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3acGjhQ.
Idaho Falls Symphony to hold Hollywood themed fundraiser There will be a fundraiser for the Idaho Falls Symphony 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The fundraiser’s theme is Hollywood. Attendees may dress up as an actor. Dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions will be available.
Tickets are $125 per attendee. Reservations are due Jan. 31. Visit https://sforce.co/2RjYjhJ for tickets or call the Symphony office at 208-529-1080.