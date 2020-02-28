Runaway June set to play in Jackson, Wyo. All women country group Runaway June will perform at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., today at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, 25 N. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo. Runaway June’s album “Blue Roses” was a top-five radio hit, and they just finished touring as a support act for the Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Tour 360.
Tickets are $20, Cowboy VIP Lounge tickets are $75 and Cowboy VIP Premier tickets are $100. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/38Zshil.
‘Frozen Jr.’ presented by Alturas International
The Alturas International Academy Drama Club will perform “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and will perform again at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
The play is based on Disney’s hit animated film “Frozen.” Kids from Kindergarten to 8th grade will act in the show. Tickets are $3. They can be purchased at Alturas International Academy and at the door.
Classic rock tribute to play at Colonial
The show “Vision: A Tribute to Classic Rock” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
Music from groups such as Toto, Journey and Little River Band are among the tunes that will be performed. Tickets are $18 and $26, plus fees and tax. To purchase tickets, visit idahofallsarts.org.
Soldiers of Hope benefit show to be held
There will be a benefit show held for Soldiers of Hope at 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Saturday at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
Soldiers of Hope is a non-profit group that provides support and resources to those with addiction. Performances will be provided by Genuine Percussion, Cookie monsta, Ya Boii Bucket and Weird Science. The Gem’s grill will be open, but there will be no bar. Water and soda is available.
Tickets are $10.
‘The SpongeBob Musical’ to be performed at Civic Center
The Grammy Award-winning “The SpongeBob Musical” is scheduled to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center in Idaho Falls.
This musical is based on the popular Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob Squarepants,” which follows the humorous adventures of an animated sea sponge. Tickets range from $40-$75.
For tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org or call 208-522-0471.