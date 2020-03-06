Ben Rector to play in Rexburg Singer and songwriter Ben Rector will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hart Auditorium, 96 E. 2nd South in Rexburg. Rector made it into the Top 20 Billboard 200 Chart, has sold 250,000-plus albums and has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel.”
This performance is part of his “The Old Friends Acoustic Tour,” which will also have an appearance by guest Cody Fry.
Tickets are $15 for Brigham Young University-Idaho students and $20 for the public. Kids younger than 6 aren’t permitted. The dress code is classroom dress. For tickets, go to byui.edu/center-stage/.
Free admission day to be held at ARTitorium
There will be a free day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the ARTitorium on Broadway in Idaho Falls. The theme is “Unbottle Your Imagination.” Attendees can decorate string cheese, make cow puppets, churn butter, meet a calf and make ice cream, among other activities.
Lightwire Theater show to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
There will be a performance by Lightwire Theater of their “Dino-Light” show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Center for the Arts, 265 S. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
This show uses glow in the dark puppetry in the shape of dinosaurs and other creatures to tell the story of a dinosaur who explores the world around him.
Tickets are $15 for students and $35 adults, plus $3 processing fee. Those interested can buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2IedEw0.
‘Wayne’s World’ to be shown at Colonial
Nineties comedy “Wayne’s World” is set to be screened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. “Wayne’s World” follows two friends promoting their public-access show.
Tickets are $9 online and $11 at the door if any are remaining. The movie will only be shown if at least 50 tickets are sold. If the 50 ticket goal isn’t met, no payment will be required.
For tickets, go to https://colonialclassicmovies.com/.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony to perform ‘Tales of Sorrow and Triumph’
The Idaho State Civic Symphony will play a show titled “Tales of Sorrow and Triumph” at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
This show centers on pieces that composers were inspired to create in response to war, such as Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes or John Williams’ theme from “Schindler’s List.” Tickets run $13-$40 and can be purchased at https://www.thesymphony.us/.
Catapult to perform at ISU
As part of A Season of Note, “America’s Got Talent” finalist group Catapult will put on a show at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. Catapult puts on a show in which members of the group create shadow silhouettes behind a large screen. These shadows include creatures such as dragons and elephants and objects, such as a helicopter. Tickets are $15 for child seating and $25 for adult seating in the lower level and $10 for children seating and $15 for adult seating in the upper level. For tickets, go to https://www.isu.edu/tickets/.