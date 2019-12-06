Eclipse 6 band concert to support Toys for TotsThe band Eclipse 6 will perform at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Colonial Theater. Eclipse 6 “features harmonies, driving percussion and infectious energy; all produced without the use of any instruments besides their own vocal abilities,” according to a press release.
Attendance at the concert is free with the donation of a toy for Toys for Tots. Drop off a toy today at any Monarch Healthcare location all day or Teton Volkswagen between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A ticket will be given at the door of these locations in exchange for donations.
Holiday variety show scheduled in I.F.A holiday variety show “Twas” will be performed by The Snake River Radio Players, a group composed of local actors. The show is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 13 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave. in Idaho Falls. Two performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
“Twas” will be performed in the style of a 40s radio show. The program is free, but donations are encouraged. Donations benefit Shelley Supporters of the Arts and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Bar J Wranglers to hold benefit concert at Colonial
The Bar J Wranglers will hold their ninth annual Christmas benefit concert 7 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater. Their musical style blends Western music and comedy. The concert’s goal is to raise $50,000 through tickets, monetary donations and sponsorships to support the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $13 for kids 13 and younger. Purchase tickets by going to https://bit.ly/2sLHmUJ or at the Colonial Theater box office.
Carols at the Colonial to take place Dec. 15 The second annual Carols at the Colonial will be 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Colonial Theater. Attendees can sing along to popular traditional and contemporary Christmas carols.
The event is free and family-friendly. Gatlin Brothers to perform in Pocatello The Gatlin Brothers trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1601 Bartz Way in Pocatello. The country group has been singing together for 60 years and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Country Song for “Broken Lady” and three American Country Music Awards for Single of the Year. Visit https://bit.ly/369zvii to buy tickets.
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ to be shown at Colonial
The comedy holiday movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be screened at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at the Colonial Theater.
The event is open to all ages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be bought at https://colonialclassicmovies.com/.