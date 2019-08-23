Dumbo to be shown at Movies in the Park
Dumbo flies into Movies in the Park with a showing of 2019’s “Dumbo” remake tonight at Freeman Park next to the bandshell. This free movie will start at sundown. Attendees can come two hours before the movie for games, prizes, giveaways and movie treats. All the snacks are free.
Seating is first-come-first-serve.
Greek festival in Pocatello to feature food and music
There will be a Greek culture festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello. The event will have Greek bouzouki music and Greek dance performances. There will also be Greek foods, such as Greek pastries and Loukoumathes.
Admission is free.
Lee Roy Parnell to perform Thursday in Jackson, Wyo.
Blues singer Lee Roy Parnell will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyo. Parnell is a successful singer, who has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award. He was also mentored by the likes of Merle Haggard.
General admission tickets are $25, Cowboy Club VIP Lounge tickets are $75 and Cowboy Club VIP Premier tickets per seat are $100. All tickets are available at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar’s physical location at 25 N. Cache St., Jackson, Wyo. and at milliondollarcowboybar.com.
American Hitmen to perform in Pocatello
The rock band American Hitmen will perform 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the First National Bar in Pocatello. The Discographers will open at 9 p.m.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Event is only for those 21 and older.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias to perform at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Popular comedian Gabriel Iglesias will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair at the grandstand. Iglesias’ comedy style is animated, and his acts mix storytelling, parodies and characters. He has headlined and sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.
This event is family-friendly. Reserved grandstand seating is $39, general admission seating is $49 and VIP seating is $99.
Ticket prices include fair gate admission and can be purchased at funattthefair.com.
Idaho Falls Gallery Walk set for Sept. 5
The monthly Idaho Falls Gallery Walk will take place from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 in downtown Idaho Falls. This free art walk will include artwork from artists inside and outside the region. Some of the gallery locations offer refreshments, live music and artist demos.
A full list of gallery locations can be found at http://www.idahofallsarts.org/idaho-falls-gallery-walk.