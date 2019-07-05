Bank of Idaho River Concert Series
Bank of Idaho’s River Concert Series continues throughout July and August. The latest concert will feature a performance by Liatt and Dan July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Greenbelt Stage, which is between D & E on Memorial Drive. All concerts in the series take place on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. and are free.
Upcoming concerts:
n July 9 — Liatt and Dan
n July 16 — The Opskamatrists
n July 23 — 40 Somethin’ Band
n July 30 — Jacie Sites
n August 6 — The Powell Brothers
n August 20 — Danny Heslop
n August 27 — The Mike Bands Quartet
‘A Night at the Opera’ f eatures classic performances
Opera Elect presents “A Night at the Opera” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at d’Railed Gastropub in Idaho Falls. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and show and dinner will be at 7 p.m. At this event, soprano Jordan Bowman and mezzo-soprano Madelein Bowman will perform. They will sing popular opera songs, contemporary crossover songs and classical musical theater.
In addition to musical performances, there will be food and drinks available. Admission is $40. A four-course dinner pairing is included in the price of the ticket. Advance reservations are required. Call 208-932-1082. Cancellations must be 72 hours in advance of the event.
For Couch Revival Concert in Ashton
Ernie and Jason Couch will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. on July 11 at the Ashton Community Methodist Church, on S. 5th St. in Ashton. Ernie and Jason Couch will sing a mix of classic 20th-century gospel songs and their own original work. They have been touring for almost three decades and are have been Grammy nominated.
Concert admission is free but freewill offerings will be accepted.
To learn more about Ernie and Ashton Couch, visit www.erniecouchandrevival.com.
Jazz House Big Band to play Wines in the Wild
Wines in the Wild is a zoo fundraiser that allows attendees to support the zoo while listening to music and sampling food and wine. The Jazz House Big Band will be performing.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. July 12 at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. Pre-sale tickets are $35 and designated driver tickets are $10. These pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Marcellar’s, Ammon Broulim’s, the zoo gift shop or online at www.tpzs.info.
Individual tickets are $40 at the gate. Attendees must be 21 or older.
All proceeds benefit the Idaho Falls Zoo.
Jackson Hole Art Fair begins July 12
The long-running Jackson Hole Art Fair returns this July. It will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12 — 13 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. The Art Fair will take place at Miller Park in downtown Jackson, Wyoming.
The Art Fair features both local and national artists selling arts and crafts. Artists sell ceramics, paintings, jewelry and photography, among other mediums. A variety of genres will be displayed as well, such as contemporary western and wildlife art. There will also be live music, children’s activities, yoga and food vendors.
Admission is free for Art Association members, $5 for adults one-day entry, $10 for adults three-day entry and free for children 10 and younger.
Flea Market and Antique Show comes to Pocatello
There will be a Flea Market and Antique Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13 in Old Town Pocatello. A variety of vendors will have their wares set up along Main Street by the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
Young Dubliners to Play at The Celt Pub
The Irish influenced rock band the Young Dubliners will be playing from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 24 at The Celt Pub. Their performance will draw from their past nine albums and will include songs from “With All Due Respect, The Irish Sessions.”
Tickets are $20 for pre-sale and $25 at the door. Price of the ticket includes a $5 drink voucher. Attendees must purchase tickets based on the size of the table they want. Groups may be no bigger than 10. First ticket purchasers have priority for table reservations.
Sun Valley Music Fest kicks off with Bach, Mozart
The Sun Valley Music Festival Summer Concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Sun Valley Pavillion, 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley. The first performance will feature pieces by Bach and Mozart. The concert series runs from July 29 to Aug. 22 with each concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This year, the Sun Valley Music Festival celebrates 35 seasons of concerts and 25 years being conducted by their Music Director, Alasdair Neale. The summer season will provide a variety of music, including three guest artists in residence, presentation of French composers and Gershwin highlights as well as family-friendly performances.
Every concert is free.