Ballet fans will have plenty to keep them busy this holiday season.
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet and Idaho Ballet Theatre both will present holiday shows in December. Here's a look at the offerings.
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Idaho Falls School of Ballet
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave.
Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 children 12 and under. Available at idahofallsarts.org.
Idaho Falls Arts Council description: The Twelve Days of Christmas is a magical story of outrageous gifts and true love. Our story begins at Christmastime when an admirer showers a young woman with twelve daily deliveries, everything from high couture hens to leaping lord frogs and an impressive line of drummers. This production features vocalist Melissa Bowman, RixStix Percussion and guest dancers Annie Browne and Nic Gili.
The Nutcracker
Idaho Ballet Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec 7, 8, and 10
Where: Colonial Theater, 450 A St.
Tickets: $17, available at idahofallsarts.org.
Idaho Falls Arts Council description: It is Christmas Eve. Family and friends have gathered in the parlor to decorate the beautiful Christmas tree in preparation for the party. Once the tree is finished, the children are sent for. They stand in awe of the tree sparkling with candles and decorations. Clara is gifted a beautiful nutcraker from her godfather Drosselmeyer. During the night, after everyone else has gone to bed, Clara returns to the parlor to check on her beloved nutcracker. As she reaches the little bed, the clock strikes midnight and she looks up to see Drosselmeyer perched atop it. Suddenly, mice begin to fill the room and the Christmas tree begins to grow to dizzying heights. The nutcracker also grows to life-size. Clara finds herself in the midst of a battle between an army of gingerbread soldiers and the mice, led by their king.