The singing cowboy band from Jackson, Wyo., The Bar J Wranglers, will perform at Snake River Landing on Valentine’s Day.
The group is known for its Western harmonies, cowboy stories and jokes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Waterfront. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $45 and include Valentine’s desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets can be found at Bar J Wranglers Valentine's Concert February 14, 2020 on Facebook.
The Bar J Wranglers were formed 40 years ago by Babe Humphrey. His sons, Scott and Bryan now anchor the group with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers.
They play their cowboy music seven days a week in Jackson at the Bar J Chuckwagon during the summer. At other times of the year, the group performs throughout the West and beyond.
“As much as we enjoy playing on our home stage, we love taking the show on the road,” says Scott Humphrey in the group’s promotional material.
“It gives us another opportunity to meet with the fans, and it gives them the opportunity to share the fun of the Bar J Wranglers with their families and friends,” Bryan Humphrey said.
The Bar J Wranglers have performed with many Western music stars including Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Randy Travis, and have been featured on numerous television and radio programs. The group has also produced several albums.