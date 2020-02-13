The Barrus Concert Hall on the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho will be the scene of straw boater hats when the school hosts its annual Barbershop Music Festival next week.
Sound Check, a quartet formed in Salt Lake City, will be the headliners. The main event is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Barrus Concert Hall of the Eliza R. Snow Center of the Performing Arts. The program will consist of quartets who rose to the top after festival judging on Feb. 21.
Rebekah Griffin, event coordinator, said quartets from the college and local high schools will be judged on Feb. 21 and the best will be invited to perform on the evening of Feb. 22.
Sound Check bills itself as “competition-level barbershop quartet with decades of combined experience.”
All four members of the quartet harmonize with the Barbershop Harmony Society and the Saltires Barbershop Chorus based in Salt Lake City. Sound Check member Jimmy Schofield is also a graduate from BYU-Idaho.
BYU-Idaho’s Women’s Chorus and Men’s Chorus will also take to the stage during the festival, along with other local performers and student groups.
“It’s a lot of fun. We enjoy doing it,” Griffin said. “It really helps our students get some real-life exposure.”
Tickets can be found at www.byui.edu/center-stage. Student tickets are $6, $10 for the public. No children under six.