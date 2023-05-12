Bruce Johnston, Mike Love

Far left, artists Bruce Johnston and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

 Laura Roberts

The Beach Boys are coming to the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, September 1, 2023! Tickets start at $44.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and are available on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

