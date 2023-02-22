One of the top Beatles tribute bands to ever take the stage is coming to the Mountain America Center this summer.
RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles will perform “Songs From Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert Live!” on July 27. Tickets, which start at $30 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at Ticketmaster.com or during open hours at the center's box office.
A Hollywood Reporter review of the group RAIN said "Although purists might sneer at this concert/theatrical experience, there’s no denying that, as cover bands go, this is one of the best."
In its Idaho Falls concert the group will perform songs from the Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road as well as the Fab Four's rooftop concert, in addition to all of the most popular and favorite Beatles' hits, a Mountain America Center news release said.
The Beatles' rooftop concert was Jan. 30, 1969, when the group took to the roof of their Apple Corps Ltd. offices in central London. The band played for 42 minutes as a large crowd gathered on the streets below. Police also responded and demanded the group turn the music down, according to an article in the UK Express. It was the group's last performance together.
"This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles," the release said.
RAIN has actually been together longer than the Beatles, the release said, and its members have "mastered every song, gesture and nuance of this legendary band."
