RAIN

The Beatles' cover band RAIN will perform in Idaho Falls in July.

One of the top Beatles tribute bands to ever take the stage is coming to the Mountain America Center this summer.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles will perform “Songs From Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert Live!” on July 27. Tickets, which start at $30 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at Ticketmaster.com or during open hours at the center's box office.


