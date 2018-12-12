Kurt Bestor, a holiday regular in eastern Idaho through the years, will return to Idaho State University on Dec. 18 for his “Peace on Earth Tour.”
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
“It has been a few years since I have been in Pocatello, but that hall there, the Stephens Performing Arts Center, which we call the ‘Potato Mahal,’ makes it extra special, not only for us but for the audience, because it gets us up front and personal,” Bestor said in an ISU news release.
Bestor is an Emmy-Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer who has been doing Christmas musical specials for 31 years.
The concert will feature Bestor’s songs from his five-CD box set “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas,” including his most popular and iconic piece, “Prayer of the Children” and some new works.
Bestor will be joined by talented musicians including bassist Carlitos Del Puerto, drummer Eric Valentine and woodwind player Daron Bradford.
“Both these guys raise the level of music so high. It is going to be really fun,” he said in the release.
Del Puerto regularly tours with jazz legend Chick Corea, and has played with musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder.
Ticket prices are $38 for main seating and $32 for upper-level seating. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Campus Connection Pond Student Union Information Desk, by phone at 208-282-3595 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear stores in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
For more information on Bestor and his music, visit www.kurtbestor.com.