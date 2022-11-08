IDAHO FALLS (November 8, 2022) – Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert ever at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.
Sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho, this will be the very first concert to take place at the venue during its Grand Opening Celebration week.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 11 at 10AM on Ticketmaster at bit.ly/3NJ5ooM.
“When looking for an act that would grace the stage of our venue for the first time, we knew we wanted a band that would provide an unforgettable night of up-beat entertainment and would be fun for music lovers,” said Mountain America Center’s General Manager Erik Hudson. “If you’ve never been to a Big & Rich show, you know that they bring the party! The energy in the building will be electric and we hope that the entire community comes out to celebrate this momentous occasion in Idaho Falls!”
Individually, John Rich and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, and entertainers.
Together, Big & Rich have made a career of being relatable and musically relevant since 2003 as true country music game changers.
This concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to commemorate the Grand Opening of the Mountain America Center, Hero Arena, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls:
11/28 – Grand Opening Celebration, open to the public from 12-7PM
11/29 – Mountain America Credit Union partners with Operation Warm to present a community-focused
event for kids in need (closed to the public, more details to follow in a later media release)
11/30 – Big & Rich, inaugural concert at Hero Arena at 7PM
12/1 – Peppa Pig’s Adventure, first family show to take place at Hero Arena at 6PM
12/2 – Idaho Falls Spud Kings inaugural home opener vs. Utah Outliers at 7:05PM
12/3 – Idaho Falls Spud Kings vs. Provo Predators at 7:05PM
12/4 – Idaho Falls Spud Kings vs. Ogden Mustangs at 7:05PM
About the Mountain America Center: Opening in Fall 2022, the Mountain America Center is your gateway for live entertainment! This community gem provides 27,000 square feet of event space within Hero Arena, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center.
The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise, and can host a multitude of unique events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests. We plan to welcome over 150,000 visitors through our doors each year and our dedicated staff strives to provide all guests with a unique and unforgettable experience with each visit.
