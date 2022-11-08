Limo Shot copy
courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS (November 8, 2022) – Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert ever at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho, this will be the very first concert to take place at the venue during its Grand Opening Celebration week.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.