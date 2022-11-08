Hey Idaho Falls, it turns out country duo Big & Rich are "Comin' to Your City."
The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls announced Tuesday that the band, which found stardom with its triple-platinum “Horse of a Different Color” album in 2004, will perform the first-ever concert on Nov. 30 at the venue's Hero Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster bit.ly/3NJ5ooM.
The duo, William Kenneth Alphin, aka Big Kenny, and John Rich, has released eight albums and recorded hits such as "Save a Horse" in 2004 and "Comin' to Your City" in 2005. A version of the latter was used for years as the theme song for ESPN's "College GameDay."
The concert is the first announced show of the duo's "Peace Love and Happy Hour tour." The performance is being made possible by support from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho.
“When looking for an act that would grace the stage of our venue for the first time, we knew we wanted a band that would provide an unforgettable night of up-beat entertainment and would be fun for music lovers,” said Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson in the release. “If you’ve never been to a Big & Rich show, you know that they bring the party! …”
The concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to commemorate the grand opening of the Mountain America Center, Hero Arena, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center, a center news release said. The center's public grand opening will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 28.
The Mountain America Center features 27,000 square feet of event space within Hero Arena, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center, the release said. The center is home to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise, and can host a variety of events with the ability to seat up to 6,000 people.
On Dec. 1, the center will present its first family show to take place at Hero Arena, "Peppa Pig’s Adventure." And from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, the Spud Kings will have games on three consecutive nights.
