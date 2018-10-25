A musical act so diverse that it has appeared on ESPN, NPR and The Ellen DeGeneres Show will make a stop in Idaho Falls next month.
Black Violin, made up by violinists Wil B. and Kev Marcus, are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St.
According to an Idaho Falls Arts Council news release, the duo combines their classical training with hip-hop influences to create a distinctive, multi-genre sound described as Classical Boom.
“Every year as we plan our season we look for artists that are tremendously talented and have something unique to offer. Black Violin offer both in droves,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release.
Black Violin's most recent album "Stereotypes" hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Chart and No. 4 on Billboard’s R&B Chart.
Tickets for the Nov. 13 show range from $25-40 and are available at 208-522-0471 or idahofallsarts.org.
In addition to the public show, Black Violin will perform a matinee for 1,000 local students.