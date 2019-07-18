A few years ago, the music-loving Bonner family gathered in a studio to record an original song as a Christmas gift for their mother.
The Mormon Channel saw it and asked them to record it for them to share. The song is now at more than 600,000 views on YouTube and the Bonner family has been recruited to perform at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint functions, concerts and firesides ever since.
The Bonners, who consist of mom, dad and eight children who range in age from 24 to 41, will be the featured concert during Education Week at Brigham Young University-Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Hart Auditorium.
Tickets for the BYU-Idaho concert are $12 for the public, $6 for BYU-Idaho students and $5 discount for Education Week public tickets. Go to byui.edu/center-stage for ticket information.
Yunga Bonner Webb, second oldest child and now a school teacher in Orange County, Calif., said their music is a bit of a variation from the traditional culture Intermountain West Mormons may be used to.
“They are going to feel it in a way they may not have felt before,” Webb said. “My mom comes from a gospel music background. A lot of our music is upbeat and uptempo and high energy, but we’re still praising the Lord in our songs. They’ll have a great time but still feel the spirit. We’re excited about that.”
Webb said that her parents joined the LDS Church when she was 1 year old after serving as Baptist missionaries in West Africa. Her mother, Debra Bonner, is a voice teacher and director of Unity Gospel Choir in Utah.
“We have been received very well because we grew up in the church, so the culture is our culture,” Webb said. “We are very aware of what we as members of the church are comfortable with musically, but at the same time we are an African-American family and we celebrate the Lord through our music and our songs. People know that we are not just doing a performance but we are sharing our testimonies.”
While several of the Bonner family members live in Utah, the rest are scattered across the country from Atlanta to California. Gathering regularly for performances becomes a welcome reunion.
“Getting together is always a reunion, it’s special,” Webb said. “That’s our blessing. Now that we’re singing together we see more of each other, we’ve got to keep doing this so we see more of each other.”
One future gathering the family is looking forward to is the 95th birthday celebration of church president Russell M. Nelson Sept. 6. The Bonner family will join others, including Donny Osmond, Jenny Oaks Baker, GENTRI and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square to perform at the event.