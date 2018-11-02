In this Thursday, Nov. 1 2018, photo provided by HGTV, members of the "The Brady Bunch" cast from left to right, Maureen McCormack, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Barry Williams pose in front of the original Brady home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. The cast members gathered Thursday at the home that was featured in the opening and closing of the sitcom. HGTV purchased the home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles for its new series, "A Very Brady Renovation." HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design. The program is set to premiere in September 2019. (Courtesy of HGTV via AP)